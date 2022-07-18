Earnings: S&P 500 company profits so far below 5-year average
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.
Bank of America predict net interest income could increase as much as $1 billion in the third quarter.
GlaxoSmithKline has spun-off its £31bn consumer arm in Europe's biggest listing in a decade.
"Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.
Don't let a stock split trick you into buying a company that does not align with your goals and risk tolerance.
QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to...
Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. More than half of the world's mobile, console, and PC games were already created by its namesake engine -- which greatly simplified the development of cross-platform games -- and it was expanding its ecosystem with integrated ads, other monetization features, and tools for non-gaming applications.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the contract chipmaking giant more commonly known as TSMC, posted its second-quarter earnings report on July 14. Its revenue rose 37% year over year to $18.
"The 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best economics to carry more passengers across its short and medium-haul routes," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal.
In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]
While all companies deal with challenges, some are in much better situations than others, as is the case of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL). Microsoft stock has total returns over the last five years of over 270% compared to just 69% for the S&P 500. Microsoft posted another revenue record in the third quarter of 2022, reaching $49.4 billion on the back of massive 46% growth in Azure and other cloud services.
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Shares of Google parent Alphabet start trading at a new price today after the stock was divided at the close on Friday. Following the 20-for-1 split, Alphabet (ticker: GOOG) was little changed at $112.
Shares of Alphabet Inc. rallied in premarket trading Monday, on the first day after the internet search giant's 20-for-1 stock split took effect. The more active Class A shares were trading up 1.6% at around $113.57, after closing Friday at a split-adjusted $111.78, which represents a pre-split-adjusted price of $2,235.60. The Class C shares climbed 1.6% ahead of the open, and were trading around $114.54 after closing Friday at a split-adjusted $112.77, or pre-split-adjusted $2,255.40. The Class
Financial services firm Charles Schwab Corporation announced second-quarter earnings results Monday. The company reported an earnings and revenue beat as higher interest rates offset lower fees. Prices were trading below the bottoming 50-day moving average line on Friday but are approaching this line Monday morning.
We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...
For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.
It wasn't long ago that infrastructure was a hot topic as the U.S. economy looked for ways to uplift itself out of the pandemic-induced recession. Scott Levine (Brookfield Infrastructure): While pinching the pursestrings can be one way to handle the rising prices we're all facing, it's hardly the only solution.
U.S. stocks rose early Monday as Goldman Sachs reported earnings and revenue that blew away Wall Street estimates and investors readied for earnings season to ramp up.
This earnings season isn't much to look forward to for most S&P 500 investors . But there are outliers that are about to put up profit growth.