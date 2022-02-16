Earnings: Paramount mixed, Kraft Heinz and Shopify top estimates
Yahoo Finance takes a look at earnings reports that came out on Wednesday morning.
Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.
The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.
Roblox shares get routed after earnings. Here's why.
The company ramped up spending on content and marketing for its Paramount+ and other services, depressing profits in the fourth quarter.
Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet con
Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.
Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.
Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday a wider fourth-quarter loss and said it could not provide estimates for 2022 due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have experienced a much higher level of volatility in demand for online services over the last year and a half due to COVID," Wix said. "As long as we are in a period of heightened volatility, we will not be providing annual guidance for bookings, revenue or free cash flow," it said, noting it would still provide quarterly outlooks as well as forward expectations in quarterly earnings releases.
Chipmaker Analog Devices on Wednesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter and guided higher for the current period.
Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.
Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion we
Kraft has benefited significantly from robust demand for its snacks and other consumables during the pandemic, before which it struggled with weak sales and wrote down the value of several brands by billions of dollars over the past few years. The Chicago-based company, whose brands include Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Heinz ketchup, said it pushed prices 3.8 percentage points higher in the reported quarter. The reopening of restaurants and colleges after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions also helped boost Kraft's foodservice business back to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.
Beyond Meat stock often makes big moves after the plant-based meat substitute company reports results, so investors should expect volatility after the Q4 release.
ViacomCBS missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, but added a record 9.4 million streaming subscribers and smashed revenue projections. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents, but they came in at 26 cents on an adjusted, diluted basis compared with $1.04 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of […]
Since spinning off from XPO Logistics in August 2021, GXO Logistics, which has a large presence in High Point, has shown significant revenue and business growth.
Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.
Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.
Confluent shares got crushed after the company reported earnings, but investors should not be worried right now.
HubSpot's (NYSE: HUBS) business is stronger than its recent stock price trends might suggest. The cloud-based software company recently announced stellar operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, highlighted by positive engagement and growth and improving profitability. Let's jump right in and take a closer look at three big takeaways from the earnings report.