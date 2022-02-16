Earnings: Paramount mixed, Kraft Heinz and Shopify top estimates

Reuters

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday a wider fourth-quarter loss and said it could not provide estimates for 2022 due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have experienced a much higher level of volatility in demand for online services over the last year and a half due to COVID," Wix said. "As long as we are in a period of heightened volatility, we will not be providing annual guidance for bookings, revenue or free cash flow," it said, noting it would still provide quarterly outlooks as well as forward expectations in quarterly earnings releases.