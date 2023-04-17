U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,076.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,167.75
    -13.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.40
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    -0.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.10
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0947
    -0.0051 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    +0.0500 (+1.42%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -0.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2405
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2370
    +0.4920 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,383.50
    -861.95 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.80
    -24.66 (-3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.95
    +14.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

Earnings season, bank earnings, AI’s acceleration: 3 things to know

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.