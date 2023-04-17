Earnings season, bank earnings, AI’s acceleration: 3 things to know
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.
Profit and revenue at the brokerage giant were up when compared to the first quarter of 2022 but down from the fourth quarter
Charles Schwab stock rose early Monday after it beat Q1 earnings estimates. M&T Bank, State Street report results following March bank panic.
State Street posts first-quarter diluted earnings of $1.52 per share, missing analysts' expectations of $1.64 per share.
Charles Schwab reported strong overall first quarter results, but faces ongoing headaches from so-called cash sorting. The company reported first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, up 14% from $1.4 billion for the same period a year ago, according to the company’s earnings report issued Monday. Schwab had adjusted earnings per share of 93 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 90 cents.
JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are highlights of Zacks Earnings Preview article.
The streaming giant is dealing with lots of changes, including a new advertising tier and its first earnings report without Reed Hastings as CEO.
(Bloomberg) -- A trickle of reports last week — some of them unscheduled — gave a foretaste of the opportunities and risks that lie in store for European companies as the first-quarter earnings season gets under way.Most Read from BloombergBud Light Kicked a Hornet’s Nest and Ran AwayIn Morgan Stanley CEO Race, Wealth Boss Emerges as One to WatchFirst Republic Worked Hard to Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s UndoingFuel That Powers the Global Economy Is Flashing Recession SignsMerck-Moderna Va
The report, published by the New York Times over the weekend, underscores the growing challenges Google's $162-billion-a-year search engine business face from Bing - a minor player that has risen in prominence recently after the integration of the artificial intelligence tech behind ChatGPT. Google's reaction to the threat was "panic" as the company earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, the report said, citing internal messages.
(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. was headed for its biggest single-day decline in more than two months following a report that Samsung Electronics Co. is considering replacing Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its devices.Most Read from BloombergBud Light Kicked a Hornet’s Nest and Ran AwayIn Morgan Stanley CEO Race, Wealth Boss Emerges as One to WatchFirst Republic Worked Hard to Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s UndoingFuel That Powers the Global Economy Is Flashing Re
Nearly half a million landlords are expected to sell up in the next five years, as the baby boomer generation retires and cashes in their nest eggs.
Investors who paid top dollar for apartment buildings and that depended on big rent increases and cheap funding are facing increasing stress.
The middle class has long been considered the backbone of the American economy. But the American middle class is shrinking. The percentage of adults living in middle-income households in the United States fell by more than 10 percentage points over … Continue reading → The post What It Takes to Be Middle Class in America's Largest Cities – 2023 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The gap, at 3.4% as of the close on Friday, is normally between zero and 1%. The reason for the recent strength in the A shares is unclear.
When you retire or reach a certain age, there might be certain things you no longer have to do. You might get to skip the commute or qualify for some great discounts. But no matter your age, you don't get … Continue reading → The post Do Seniors Ever Stop Filing Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Retired engineers Kelly and Derek Barkey assumed they would be approved when they applied for a $50,000 home equity line of credit two years ago to fix up their new house. The Barkeys, now 56 and 59, had just sold their longtime home in Southern California and paid cash for a house worth about $850,000 near St. Louis, Missouri. “We haven’t been turned down for credit since about 1987,” says Kelly Barkey, remembering when the couple applied for a rewards credit card while she was still a college student.
(Bloomberg) -- While Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. executives insist the troubled retailer has a brighter future, many engaged couples have already issued their verdict: They don’t think the company will survive. Most Read from BloombergBud Light Kicked a Hornet’s Nest and Ran AwayIn Morgan Stanley CEO Race, Wealth Boss Emerges as One to WatchFirst Republic Worked Hard to Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s UndoingFuel That Powers the Global Economy Is Flashing Recession SignsMerck-Moderna Vaccine Help
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Kirby Corp., and Ardmore Shipping are the top performers for value, growth, and momentum, respectively.
Tesla and Netflix are near buy points with earnings due in a volatile market rally. Apple and Lululemon have tight entries.
Merck & Co. said it agreed to acquire Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8 billion, a push into the lucrative market for immune-disease treatments. Merck said Sunday it would acquire Prometheus at $200 a share, a roughly 75% premium to where shares closed on Friday, at $114.01. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Sunday that Merck was in late-stage talks with Prometheus for an acquisition.
Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Monday it had shipped a second batch of 1,879 longer-range VF 8 sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as it seeks to expand its foothold in overseas markets. VinFast, which is backed by Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, in November dispatched a shipment of 999 of its VF8 SUVs to California from Vietnam in November, but needed until March to prepare them for delivery to customers after disclosing the car would have a lower battery range than it had flagged to buyers.