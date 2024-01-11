Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,780.24
    -3.21 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,711.02
    +15.29 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,970.18
    +0.54 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.46
    -14.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.66
    +1.29 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.90
    +5.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9770
    -0.0530 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2765
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3840
    -0.2590 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,391.47
    +622.56 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.59
    -75.17 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,049.86
    +608.16 (+1.77%)
     

Earnings season expectations low ahead of Friday kickoff

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Earnings season begins on Friday, January 12, with several Big Banks set to report fourth-quarter results. According to FactSet, earnings expectations are relatively low given 2024's rough start.

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer weighs in on expectations and possible stock reactions to earnings.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.

