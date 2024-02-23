Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,094.62
    +7.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,152.41
    +83.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,041.33
    -0.29 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.89
    +10.06 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    -2.00 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.10
    +16.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0670 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2679
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4050
    -0.0950 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,123.79
    -506.32 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

How to easily replace your lift gate struts on your vehicle

USA TODAY

Replace your lift gate struts on your vehicle with this step-by-step tutorial.

Advertisement