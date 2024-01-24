eBay to cut 1,000 jobs, about 9% of workforce

Shares of eBay (EBAY) rose early Wednesday after the e-commerce company said it was cutting 1,000 jobs or about 9% of its workforce. Announcing the layoffs in a note to employees, CEO Jamie Iannone said "overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business."

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith discuss eBay's announcement and the recent spate of tech layoffs.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich