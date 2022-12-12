BDT Capital to take grill maker Weber private for $2.3 billion
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Weber on news that BDT Capital will take the grill maker private for $2.3 billion.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Weber on news that BDT Capital will take the grill maker private for $2.3 billion.
Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.
Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.
Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.
Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.
Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.
In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]
The stock market has gotten locked in a holding pattern lately, and many investors anticipated that would likely continue on Monday. With the Federal Open Market Committee scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss monetary policy and a potential interest rate increase, market participants aren't sure whether the central bank will slow its pace of monetary tightening or double down on its fight against inflation. Below, you'll learn more about what has Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) leading the Nasdaq higher.
Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, like many others, has had a rough time in 2022. The shares have dropped by 22% since reaching an all-time high of $182 back in early January. Apple's success has been well-documented.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has absolutely sizzled this year. The biotech stock has more than doubled, with most of the gain coming in just the last couple of months. It should file for FDA approvals of AXS-07 in treating migraine and AXS-14 in treating fibromyalgia next year as well.
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock tumbled 13% on Dec. 9 after the yoga and athletic apparel maker posted its latest earnings report. Lululemon expects its revenue to rise 24%-26% year over year in the fourth quarter, and to increase 26%-27% for the full year. It expects its EPS to increase 25%-28% year over year in the fourth quarter, and for adjusted full-year EPS (which excludes the gain from a real estate sale) to climb 27%-28%.
Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.
Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.
Even after a roughly 50% decline this year, the electric-vehicle pioneer’s shares price in an unusual level of industry dominance.
While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.
In this article we present our list of 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the top 5 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) are some of the most undervalued Canadian stocks to buy now according […]
(Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil Embargo
It may not be practical — at least for now.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 43% since the start of 2022. The company has struggled to offload its backlog of 3000 series graphics cards, and reaction to its new 4000 series has been tepid at best. The response to its newly released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards is a potential disaster for the company, as 59% of Nvidia's revenue comes from its Graphics segment.