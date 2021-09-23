Economy will accelerate in Q4
Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.
Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.
In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.
ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.
These stocks are all about the big payoff.
Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.
It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.
Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.
We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.
These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.
Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biotech, were down by 11.7% as of 2:43 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Over the four prior trading sessions, Corvus shares shot up by more than 230% in response to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) interim results from a midstage trial in patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). What sparked Corvus' jaw-dropping rally is the finding that Astra's own anti-CD73 antibody, known as oleclumab, significantly boosted response rates and progression-free survival in advanced NSCLC patients when combined with the blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi.
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.
Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.
