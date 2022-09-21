The economy is going ‘to get pretty nasty,’ strategist says
Canaccord Genuity Chief Markets Strategist Tony Dwyer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy and the economic outlook.
Canaccord Genuity Chief Markets Strategist Tony Dwyer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy and the economic outlook.
In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]
The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.
There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]
Nikola executives are stepping back from the founders' original claims of functionality for its EV truck.
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]
Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.
In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to avoid as inflation heats up. If you want to read about some tech stocks to avoid amid rising inflation, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up. The benchmark indexes of the United States stock market have been sliding as the […]
Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The U.S. dollar rose to 20-year highs early Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the country’s military and issued a nuclear threat.
Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.
The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.
The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio
It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...
In this article, we present the list of the top 6 stocks billionaire John Paulson is selling off. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Paulson & Co.’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 3 Stocks. American billionaire hedge fund manager John Alfred Paulson […]
On January 18, 2022, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $95 per share. As of September 16, Activision's share price was $76. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are global businesses, so the deal must go through several regulatory bodies outside the U.S.
These pharma giants are ideal for long-term investors because of their consistent growth and above-average dividend yields.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a former rising star that's crashing and burning this year. The average price target for the stock is nearly 51% higher than Nvidia's current share price. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress noted in the Q2 conference call that the company has several launches of next-generation superchip platforms on the way soon.
When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important.