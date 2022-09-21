U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,875.87
    +19.94 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,854.38
    +148.15 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,467.44
    +42.39 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.11
    +14.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.31
    -0.63 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    +5.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.30 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9885
    -0.0087 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5650
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1580
    +0.4550 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,230.69
    +172.37 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.85
    +3.97 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     
1

The economy is going ‘to get pretty nasty,’ strategist says

Canaccord Genuity Chief Markets Strategist Tony Dwyer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy and the economic outlook.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • Nikola CEO tells jury his concerns about the founders' fraudulent exaggerations

    Nikola executives are stepping back from the founders' original claims of functionality for its EV truck.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to avoid as inflation heats up. If you want to read about some tech stocks to avoid amid rising inflation, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up. The benchmark indexes of the United States stock market have been sliding as the […]

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Dollar Hits 20-Year High After Russia Mobilizes More Troops and Makes Nuclear Threat

    The U.S. dollar rose to 20-year highs early Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the country’s military and issued a nuclear threat.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...

  • Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the top 6 stocks billionaire John Paulson is selling off. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Paulson & Co.’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 3 Stocks. American billionaire hedge fund manager John Alfred Paulson […]

  • Should You Buy Actvision Blizzard Stock Before the Microsoft Buyout Is Complete?

    On January 18, 2022, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $95 per share. As of September 16, Activision's share price was $76. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are global businesses, so the deal must go through several regulatory bodies outside the U.S.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

    These pharma giants are ideal for long-term investors because of their consistent growth and above-average dividend yields.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 70% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a former rising star that's crashing and burning this year. The average price target for the stock is nearly 51% higher than Nvidia's current share price. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress noted in the Q2 conference call that the company has several launches of next-generation superchip platforms on the way soon.

  • Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important.