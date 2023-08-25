Economy: 'We've plateaued in terms of globalization,' economist says

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde spoke at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday regarding interest rates and inflation. Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger is joined by IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas from Jackson Hole, Wyo., to break down Lagarde's speech and her comments on inflation data, climate change, the state of Europe's economy, life after the pandemic, and deglobalization.

Deglobalization could be increasing. We've plateaued in terms of globalization. We're not increasing our economic ties any further at this point. And we see the signs, some countries are putting some trade restrictions, some restrictions on technology transfers, etc. And that is certainly going to weigh down on integration going forward."