Election fraud claims are 'a fiasco for our democracy': Marty Baron

Former Washington Post Executive Editor, Marty Baron, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss President Trump's disproven claims about 2020 election fraud.

ANDY SERWER: How much does the lie about election fraud turning the 2020 election concern you? And has the media done all that it can to debunk that lie?

MARTIN BARON: Well, it concerns me a lot. I mean, I think that that is a fiasco for our democracy to have a political figure like Donald Trump questioning of the legitimacy of an election that is documented to be entirely legitimate and every challenge to that election has been dismissed or disapproved or what have you.

And to have-- to have a former president constantly challenging the legitimacy of our democracy, it is hugely dangerous. And so it concerns me a lot. As for the press, I think we've-- news organizations have done a tremendous amount.

I know with the post we-- you know, we site-- we would look at every single allegation. We showed where the court-- how the courts ruled on that. We pointed to the court rulings. People could read them for themselves. We have addressed-- we had addressed every single allegation being made. And they were disapproved and dismissed and what have you.

And so I don't know more what the "Washington Post" or any other media outlet could have done. I mean, we're in a situation right now where people can see and hear things for themselves and that they can listen to the former president claim that that never happened.

Take January 6th. We can see actual video of what transpired on January 6th. Mobs of people were assaulting Capitol Police-- Capitol Hill Police Officers, and you have the president saying that they were hugging and kissing the police. That's just ridiculous. That's nonsense. How he can get away with that is pretty remarkable and incredibly disturbing.

