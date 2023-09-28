U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,299.70
    +25.19 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,666.34
    +116.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,201.28
    +108.43 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.31
    +15.41 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.81
    -1.87 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    -9.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0060 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5970
    -0.0290 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2860
    -0.2740 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,944.37
    +680.78 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.30
    +16.50 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.85
    +8.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

Electric bills expected to ease next year in parts of US: Report

Angel Smith and Ines Ferré

A report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that average home electricity prices are projected to decrease by one percent within the next year. This marks a rare occurrence, with the last two declines in electricity costs occurring in 2016 and 2002. The reduction is primarily due to the decline in natural gas prices (NG=F), which are down more than 50 percent over the last year. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre explains the factors impacting the decrease in utility prices and identifies the most affected U.S. regions.

