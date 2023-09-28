Electric bills expected to ease next year in parts of US: Report

A report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that average home electricity prices are projected to decrease by one percent within the next year. This marks a rare occurrence, with the last two declines in electricity costs occurring in 2016 and 2002. The reduction is primarily due to the decline in natural gas prices (NG=F), which are down more than 50 percent over the last year. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre explains the factors impacting the decrease in utility prices and identifies the most affected U.S. regions.

