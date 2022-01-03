U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,790.30
    +24.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,520.12
    +181.82 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,810.02
    +165.05 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.25
    +18.94 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.06
    +0.85 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    -26.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0068 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.1130 (+7.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0052 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3200
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,395.80
    -591.99 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.67
    -13.15 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial: Jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 counts

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports from the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Recommended Stories

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • FDA Allows Covid Boosters For Young Teens; But Vaccine Stocks Crumble

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster for young teens on Monday, but both vaccine stocks crumbled.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Tesla shares up 12%, as EV deliveries smash estimates

    The company's fourth quarter deliveries highlight its ability to navigate a challenging environment.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • 3 Surefire Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    The metaverse has created quite a buzz as companies and investors scramble to stake a claim in this digital gold rush. In simplest terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies -- including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) -- with elements of ubiquitous tech like social media and video, resulting in an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop, and socialize. Bulls are calling the metaverse the next evolution of the internet, providing a network of always-on virtual spaces where people can interact.

  • 5 Top Stocks for January

    This past year has been a fantastic one for investors. Many stocks delivered even bigger gains as investors benefited from soaring corporate profits and some help from the Federal Reserve. Here's why they chose social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), diagnostic testing company Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), tech-enabled insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings (CNSX: PLTH), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

  • While Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shareholders have made 73% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.2% this week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cloudflare, Inc. ( NYSE:NET ) share price down 18% in the last...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) have fallen into this category, both down 43% and 21% year to date, respectively. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Disney (NYSE: DIS), which mainly offer movies and binge-worthy shows, fuboTV primarily focuses on live TV streaming. One of the few reasons that consumers are still holding on to cable is that many streaming services do not offer live news or sports, and fuboTV has recognized this.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The money guru says too many people retire only with enough savings to last a few years.

  • 3 Surefire Value Stocks That Could Keep Surging in 2022

    Growth stocks have held center stage over value stocks since the 2007-09 financial crisis. Wall Street continues to give preferential treatment to companies with potential for future revenue and earnings growth over those with strong historical performances. Waste Management (NYSE: WM), Ford (NYSE: F), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are three great companies to own for years to come.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.