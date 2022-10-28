U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,865.25
    +57.95 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,610.61
    +577.33 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,978.46
    +185.79 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.35
    +12.03 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    -1.36 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.80
    -21.80 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.47 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0460 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5510
    +1.2800 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,442.56
    -190.45 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.82
    +5.46 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.62
    -31.07 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     
1

Elon Musk completes $44 billion Twitter acquisition

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses the compensation and exit of Twitter execs as Elon Musk takes over the company and potential complications for Musk over advertising and content moderation.

