Elon Musk completes $44 billion Twitter acquisition
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses the compensation and exit of Twitter execs as Elon Musk takes over the company and potential complications for Musk over advertising and content moderation.
Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired
Despite repeated efforts to walk away from his $44 billion deal, Elon Musk now owns Twitter The deal marks the end of the social media firm’s nearly nine-year run as a publicly traded firm. The New York Stock Exchange said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was removing Twitter stock listing (ticker: TWTR) because Musk’s holding firm acquired the company on Thursday. Twitter stock was no longer trading on the New York Stock Exchange by Friday morning.
Dogecoin out-performed all other blue-chip cryptocurrencies after Elon Musk took hold of the reins of Twitter.
Now that Elon Musk has ousted members of Twitter's leadership, he will effectively become the arbiter of posts from high-profile people, governments, and corporations.
The Texas senator said his friend sitting beside him said, ‘to use the Monty Python phrase, 'She has great tracts of land’
The Streaming Wars are a high-stakes arms race in their own way, with several corporations and media companies vying for the very future of entertainment, not to mention billions of dollars. Why Did Peacock Do That? It had a free, advertising supported tier, and access to the NBC back catalog, which included "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," both of which were very popular on Netflix .
The model said the plunging gown ‘caused this whole thing’
"There's no truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django," said Tarantino.
Earlier this spring, Elon Musk received a text from a German billionaire proposing a deal.
“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” a Skechers spokesperson told TMZ.
Prepare to be shocked; end of daylight saving time just ahead
Big news hit the music streaming industry when Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced this week that it is raising the price of Apple Music in the United States. This comes along with price hikes across other Apple subscription services like Apple TV+. Competing audio streaming company Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) saw its stock jump 5% on the news, likely because investors became more bullish about the Swedish upstart's competitive position in the music industry.
Owens believes that if he didn’t have the status of an NFL Hall of Famer, the situation could have come out “gravely different.”
Alastair Pike/AFP via GettyA rogue New York Post employee was fired on Thursday after they published a series of racist, lewd, and violent headlines about Hunter Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and her Republican rival Lee Zeldin, among others.The newspaper initially claimed the incident was the result of a breach, saying in a statement that “The New York Post has been hacked and we’re currently investigating the cause.” Hours later, however, the paper sa
Elon Musk's $54.20 per share Twitter buyout has reached the finish line. Here's what could lie ahead for the social media giant under the ownership of the world's richest man.
Kanye West is offering to buy alternative social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for anti-Semitic posts. Here’s what the deal means for Parler and the emerging universe of alternative social media platforms popular with conservatives. Illustration: Getty Images/Christoph Dernbach/Zuma Press
Updated 10/27/22 at 11:25 a.m. ET
“I have not told that story by the way,” said the "X-Men" star.
Elon Musk told Twitter employees Wednesday that he's not planning on laying off 75% of staff when he takes over the company, Bloomberg reports, citing "people familiar with the matter." This walks back what Musk reportedly said last week. The celebrity executive denied the previously reported number when he addressed employees at Twitter's San Francisco office on Wednesday.
Anyone who’s ever driven through Malibu, CA, on the Pacific Coast Highway will have doubtless noted Cher‘s iconic estate, which she just listed for $85 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.