Elon Musk completes his purchase of Twitter

Here’s what we know: Elon Musk is no fan of what he calls the state’s overregulated business climate, and last year he officially moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, though the company still has a large operation in Northern California and employs tens of thousands here. “It would actually be more surprising if he bought Twitter and kept the headquarters in California,” site selection consultant John Boyd, principal of The Boyd Co. told us April 14 before Twitter accepted the offer.