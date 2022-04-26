Elon Musk completes his purchase of Twitter
Elon Musk has agreed to purchase twitter for $44 billion in a sale that will result in Twitter becoming a private company once again.
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout.
Liberal writer Shaun King appears to have left Twitter following his complaint that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform is "about white power."
Once Elon Musk gains control of Twitter, observers bet he will reinstate Donald Trump who was banned for inciting violence after the Capitol riot.
Twitter is smaller than you think. The company has around 7,000 employees, compared to other social media platforms like Meta, formerly Facebook, which has nearly 10 times as many employees. It means that a shake as large as we’ve seen today — with Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid winning him ownership of Twitter — has an outsized impact on the company.
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout.
Here’s what we know: Elon Musk is no fan of what he calls the state’s overregulated business climate, and last year he officially moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, though the company still has a large operation in Northern California and employs tens of thousands here. “It would actually be more surprising if he bought Twitter and kept the headquarters in California,” site selection consultant John Boyd, principal of The Boyd Co. told us April 14 before Twitter accepted the offer.
'The Good Place' star said she has posted her final tweet after the Tesla billionaire took over the social media platform.
