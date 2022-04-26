U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,224.52
    -71.60 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,618.57
    -430.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,659.29
    -345.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.01
    -31.20 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.90
    +0.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    -0.0066 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7530
    -0.0730 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2010
    -0.9380 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,512.98
    +314.01 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.03
    -24.84 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.21
    +36.67 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Elon Musk completes his purchase of Twitter

Elon Musk has agreed to purchase twitter for $44 billion in a sale that will result in Twitter becoming a private company once again.

Recommended Stories