WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Twitter Inc's fight with Elon Musk to enforce his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform could attract scrutiny from the U.S. securities regulator over whether Musk has misled the market during the course of the deal. Twitter on Tuesday asked a Delaware court to order the Tesla Inc boss and world's richest person to complete the merger, setting in motion what promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history. On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to its business performance.