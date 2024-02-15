Elon Musk moves SpaceX incorporation state to Texas

Elon Musk has officially relocated SpaceX's state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. Musk has been pushing to move his other companies, like Neuralink and Tesla (TSLA), out of Delaware as well. This comes after Musk's massive $55 billion compensation package from Tesla was struck down by the Delaware Chancery Court.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Ines Ferré joins the Live show to break down the latest developments around Musk and what it could mean for his companies moving forward.

