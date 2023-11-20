Elon Musk Pushes Back Against Calls to Resign
Elon Musk railed against "bogus" media reports accusing him of antisemitism, issuing his strongest response yet after endorsing antisemitic content in a post on X that provoked outrage and alienated advertisers like Apple. Musk said on X that he is not antisemitic. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports.