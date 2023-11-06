Elon Musk puts AI into X, launches 'Grok' bot

STORY: Elon Musk is just back from an AI summit in the UK.

There he talked to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the dangers posed by the tech:

“I'm saying this is something we should be quite concerned about because if a robot can follow you anywhere then what if they just one day get a software update and they're not so friendly anymore? Then we've got a James Cameron movie on our hands.”

Worries about Terminators aren’t stopping him pressing ahead with his own AI plans, however.

On Sunday (November 5), the billionaire said he would integrate his xAI startup into X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, which he bought last year.

Musk launched xAI in July as a rival to Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

He says it’s a “maximum truth-seeking” model, which will try to understand the nature of the universe.

Musk says xAI has also launched its first bot, dubbed ‘Grok’.

It’s been available to all Premium+ subscribers on X since Friday (November 3), and is meant to answer queries with a little wit.

Musk says Grok has real-time access to information via the X platform, giving it a big advantage over rivals.

X remains separate from xAI, but the two work closely together.