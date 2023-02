TheStreet.com

This is a good way to start off about the "debunked conspiracy theory" of the "Wuhan lab leak" after current intelligence, according to the Department of Energy, anyway, examines the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak. First and foremost is the theory that hydrocarbons are "bunk" and that oil prices are going to go to $20 per barrel, $12 per barrel or whatever ludicrous figure is spouted off this week. On a day in which it is snowing in both New York County and Los Angeles County, let me just put an end to that conspiracy theory with some pure data.