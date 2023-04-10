U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,078.40
    -26.62 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,440.16
    -45.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,957.18
    -130.77 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.71
    +8.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.50
    -21.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    +0.1440 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7320
    +1.5950 (+1.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.60
    +412.66 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.91
    -1.68 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +78.62 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,633.66
    +115.35 (+0.42%)
     

Elon Musk, Tesla announce plans for a Megapack factory in Shanghai

3
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss news that Tesla will build a Megapack factory in Shanghai, China.