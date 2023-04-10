Elon Musk, Tesla announce plans for a Megapack factory in Shanghai
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss news that Tesla will build a Megapack factory in Shanghai, China.
Micron stock rises after Samsung Electronic says it will make "meaningful" cuts to production of memory chips, and Tesla plans to build a new factory in Shanghai to boost production of its Megapack batteries.
Tesla stock fell Monday after the EV giant's latest price cuts, putting more focus on gross margins. Tesla will build a Megapack factory in China.