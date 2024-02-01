Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla to Texas: Here's why

Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk says he will seek shareholder approval to move the company’s incorporation to Texas following a recent poll on X. Musk believes Texas may provide a more favorable legal environment regarding directors' fiduciary duties. It comes after Delaware judge voided Musk's nearly $56 billion pay package.

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan reports on this story and what the legal implications could be for this move.

BRAD SMITH: Elon Musk is saying that he'll be moving Tesla's incorporation to Texas, after holding a poll on X. This comes after a Delaware judge shot down his $56 billion pay package on Wednesday, calling into question Musk's relationships with the board.

Let's bring in "Yahoo Finance's" Alexis Keenan to give us the details here. Hey, Alexis.

ALEXIS KEENAN: Hey. Yeah. So in a post today, actually in the early morning hours of February 1, Musk had posted to Twitter saying that the vote is unequivocally in favor of going to Texas, and saying, that he will move for a shareholder vote to transfer Tesla's incorporation state.

So he'll first need to vote on that. He can't just do it unilaterally. Now, this Delaware decision at the heart of this matter, it invalidated that $56 billion compensation package for Musk. It's based on Delaware law. And that's important here because those laws require directors and officers to regard certain fiduciary duties.

The judge in this case said that Tesla's board failed in their fiduciary duty. But the decision may have been a lot different had this case come down in Texas, in Nevada, where these places where Musk has other dealings with his other companies already, in addition to Tesla's physical presence.

Now, go back all the way to 1987. You have Nevada changing its laws to allow companies to do away with, waive all three of these directors and officers duties, the duty of care, the duty of loyalty, the duty of operating in good faith.

Now, the goal, then was to entice companies away from incorporating in Delaware, come to Nevada, where they think business would be more liability free. It even led to a satirical piece in "The Onion" back in 20-- 2002. See, I can't even say it anymore. That said that Nevada was going law free, calling it a liability-free state.

But then Delaware did, in part, follow suit. Delaware did away with one of those duties. And they permitted companies to go ahead and waive directors and officers duty of care. Now, that didn't save Musk in this case with this particular judge in Chancery Court. But also, you have to look at Texas.

Texas has more case law-based structure for these duties. They still, though, impose all of those duties duty of care, loyalty, and good faith. So whether or not this is the best place for Musk, that is a question at this point.

