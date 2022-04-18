Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

Barrons.com

Twitter stock was rising Monday after Elon Musk took aim at the board of the social media giant, saying its “economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.” In a tweet over the weekend, the CEO of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) pointed out the Twitter (TWTR) board holds very few shares of the company and “objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.” Musk’s comments were in a response to a tweet listing names of those who serve on Twitter’s board, and came after the company took steps to ward off his $43 billion takeover attempt.