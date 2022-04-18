Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says
Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s take on the company’s board of directors.
“Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.
Twitter stock was rising Monday after Elon Musk took aim at the board of the social media giant, saying its “economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.” In a tweet over the weekend, the CEO of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) pointed out the Twitter (TWTR) board holds very few shares of the company and “objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.” Musk’s comments were in a response to a tweet listing names of those who serve on Twitter’s board, and came after the company took steps to ward off his $43 billion takeover attempt.
The move by Elon Musk to try and buy Twitter has proved polarizing. Perhaps no commentary has been more humorous than Marc Andreessen's recent barrage of tweets on the matter, inclusive of visual and written memes. It appears that Andreessen has decided that Twitter is too censorious, and that if Musk bought the company, it would become a land of freer speech.
