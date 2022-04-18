U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,385.19
    -7.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.58
    -68.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,296.89
    -54.18 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.36
    -16.62 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.02
    +1.07 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.20
    +17.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    26.21
    +0.51 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    +0.0210 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7760
    +0.3370 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,252.32
    -1,216.94 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.21
    -15.71 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

