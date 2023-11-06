Elon Musk unveils xAI's new chatbot 'Grok'

Elon Musk unveiled xAI's brand new chatbot "Grok" on Saturday. The chatbot is supposed to be what many are calling a snarkier AI with a sense of humor compared to its competitor ChatGPT, with the added ability to answer questions that are often ignored or denied by other chatbots. The large language model is still very early in beta testing with only select users having access to the service.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the latest news following this reveal.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.