Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink set to begin human trials

Neuralink — the brain implant startup founded by Elon Musk — is moving forward with plans to commence human trials after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May. The company is actively recruiting participants, specifically seeking individuals with caregivers and those who have quadriplegia or spinal cord injuries. Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the qualifications and terms of eligibility for participating in the testing trials.

