Elon Musk's drug use causing turmoil for Tesla, SpaceX execs: WSJ

Tesla (TSLA) shares were lower in early trading, following a report from the Wall Street Journal claiming executives at both Tesla and SpaceX are concerned about Elon Musk’s illegal drug use. Musk denied the report, saying he is subjected to random drug testing by NASA.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith weigh in on what the report means for shareholders.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim