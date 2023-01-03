U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,809.46
    -30.04 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,969.43
    -177.82 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.70
    -123.78 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.17
    -15.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.53
    -2.73 (-3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.80
    +15.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    -0.0108 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7900
    -0.0890 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0075 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7500
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,639.86
    -78.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.72
    -1.54 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

How an emergency fund can help guard against inflation, unexpected expenses

Yahoo Finance personal finance editor Janna Herron discusses how to set up an emergency fund and why it's important for financial wellness.

Recommended Stories