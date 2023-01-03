How an emergency fund can help guard against inflation, unexpected expenses
Yahoo Finance personal finance editor Janna Herron discusses how to set up an emergency fund and why it's important for financial wellness.
Yahoo Finance personal finance editor Janna Herron discusses how to set up an emergency fund and why it's important for financial wellness.
Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.
Notable business headlines include SpaceX’s $137 billion valuation, GE’s health care unit begins trading Wednesday under ticker symbol GHEC, and South Korea fining Tesla $2.2 million for alleged violation of advertising law.
The new CEO of Petrobras (PBR) stresses the need to invest in the energy transition.
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, the oil company paid investors $5.17 per share in 2022. With the stock recently trading at around $60 per share, Devon's dividend yield is 8.5%.
Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. The nonpartisan committee’s findings also raised several red flags related to the filings, namely Trump’s carryover losses, loans to his children that may or may not also be considered taxable gifts, and deduction-related tax write-offs.
Low-beta stocks are typically less volatile than the broader stock market, making them popular with conservative investors when the market gets bumpy. Verizon's fall isn't completely unmerited, but don't be so quick to write off the stock for next year and beyond. The stock's valuation is pricing in a lot of pessimism, and there are legitimate reasons to be excited instead.
Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...
The venture capitalist, who has always bet on the rise of bitcoin, is confident despite the difficulties of the crypto space.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.
Tesla shares are starting 2023 on the wrong foot after the automaker reported a delivery miss for the fourth quarter. Tesla delivered 405,278 vehicles globally for the quarter, missing analyst expectations of 420,760 as compiled by Bloomberg. For the quarter, Tesla produced 439,701 vehicles, a number that exceeded deliveries by 34,423 vehicles.
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on AMC CEO Adam Aron firing back against critics on Twitter following AMC stock declines.
Stock markets tried to get off to a strong start this year, and competition in this market is leaving plenty of winners.
The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.
Among the many Warren Buffett quotes thrown around, none has caught the imagination more than his timeless, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” nugget. And it looks like 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for Buffett to once again demonstrate his use of the axiom. At least that is the opinion of Elon Musk, who recently said he “suspects Warren Buffett is going to be buying a lot of stock next year." Having called Buffett a “bean counter” in the past, Musk is
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Truist analyst’s decision to upgrade PayPal stock to Buy.
Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.
Since the current bear market was official in mid-June 2022, we might be a mere four months away from the end. Consider these interesting stats: According to McKinsey & Company, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to add $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with 70% of all companies using it in some way. Since shares of AI companies like Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down by more than 90% from their all-time highs, here's why this might be a chance to buy in ahead of the industry's projected run of growth.
Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock hit an all-time high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021. Carvana benefited from the post-pandemic acceleration in auto sales, even challenging traditional dealerships with its online platform that simplified the financing process, set firm prices, and enabled its customers to "get the car without the car salesman." Used car prices fell sharply as the vehicle shortage turned into a supply glut, inflation curbed consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars, and rising interest rates made it more difficult to finance those purchases.
Growth stocks didn't see much growth in 2022 thanks, in part, to a hawkish Federal Reserve that kept raising interest rates to control inflation as well as macroeconomic factors such as slowing consumer demand and fears of a recession in 2023. After all, the bear market isn't going to last forever. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two such growth companies that investors may want to buy right now and hold on to for a long, long time.
Lithium miner Piedmont amended an agreement to supply Tesla with ore of the metal that goes into electric-vehicle batteries.