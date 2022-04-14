Emerging markets are ‘starting to unwind,’ PGIM CEO says
PGIM CEO David Hunt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market expectations, inflation, volatility, and the outlook for the Fed and investors.
Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own "physical things" when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said "As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won't sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw."
Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.
The ongoing changes at AT&T (NYSE: T) continue to alter the competitive battle between it and its largest competitor, Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Amid the spinoff of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), AT&T's lower stock price has changed the competitive dynamic between the two companies. The end of AT&T's Dividend Aristocrat status made Verizon's dividend more attractive to many because of its certainty.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.
Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 stumbles as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
The pharmacy chain operator says revenue for the full year will be up to $23.5 billion, higher than Wall Street's prediction of $21.41 billion.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]
There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.
As the second quarter gets underway, the Street's analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management's plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio.
Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it.
Trading revenue in the first quarter at Citigroup declines slightly. The bank also posts a 32% drop in investment banking and corporate lending revenue.
Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?
The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.
Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. The bank repurchased 110.1 million shares, of $6 billion, of common stock in the first quarter.