Emma Grede outlines the key to a successful brand

Emma Grede, Good American CEO and Co-Founder and Skims Co-Founder, sits down with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith at the 2023 Chase For Business Make Your Move Summit to discuss Grede's keys to success while revolutionizing the denim industry.

"What we've done supremely well across all the brands — Skims, Good American, and Safely — is create super-desirable product that people want to buy time and time again, and you're only as good as your product," Grede explains, commenting on how best to establish brand loyalty through viral means and quality products.

