How employers can support employees' mental health

Mental health support is a topic that many individuals, and employers, are having to take a closer look at.

As part of Yahoo Finance’s Healthcare Week, Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani sits down with Corporate Synergies Group SVP John Crable to break down the current challenges in the space and options for workplaces to help employees.

Crable notes a “challenge” for employers who have seen a “greater demand” for resources for support. Crable explains how there are now more options for employers to offer help to employees, whether it's through apps or access to mental healthcare professionals.

