U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,568.02
    -52.62 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,932.16
    -433.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.94
    -188.74 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.87
    -34.06 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    +0.43 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    +0.0170 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3208
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,924.54
    -177.05 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.18
    +2.34 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.03
    -71.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,937.81
    -607.87 (-2.13%)
     

Energy is all about demand in the short term, says energy markets expert

Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., says that what lockdowns look like could play a big role in how energy markets react to COVID-19's Omicron variant.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ADAM SHAPIRO: OK, WTI futures are trading below $70 a barrel. We heard from Paul Schatz at the beginning of the hour who said, look, you can blame Omicron for a lot of things but what do the facts tell us? Somebody who knows the facts, especially when it comes to crude oil, is Rebecca Babin, CIBC Private Wealth US senior energy trader. It's good to have you here. And before we jump in, to what you've shared with us in your notes, what are investors perhaps missing given that just a month ago we were talking about perhaps even seeing $100 a barrel with oil?

REBECCA BABIN: So I think investors aren't necessarily missing anything. I think investors at this time of year don't like to not know exactly what's coming. And it's become harder and harder to project out what kind of demand adjustments are going to take place due to Omicron, due to government restrictions on travel.

So I think what investors are telling us when we look at the reaction that crude is having today is that they're just not comfortable with the risk-reward profile of crude here. They think the downside is asymmetric to the upside and the reason they have this uncertainty is we're seeing governments, particularly, in Europe who have said we're going to really try to avoid a lockdown, we're not going to do that in the US and then they've been forced to actually put on restrictions that most investors didn't see coming. So I think that's the reaction function we're seeing in the market.

But you're right, the facts aren't there in terms of what we're actually seeing happen to demand in real-time. Demand is softening to a very mild degree at this point due to Omicron. You're seeing some small adjustments lower, let's call it 200,000 to 300,000 barrels a day reduction in demand. Of course, we're still early days here and that can change, but the market's not comfortable with what it could mean in the future, particularly as they start to see more lockdowns occur. So I think that's what the market's telling us. I'm not sure they're missing information or missing something. I think they're just not comfortable with taking on more risk based on what they do know.

EMILY MCCORMICK: Well, Rebecca, this is Emily here. Given that risk appetite or perhaps lack thereof for the risk in the markets right now, do you think today's move was an overreaction and then could we potentially see a rebound in the days and weeks ahead in oil prices?

REBECCA BABIN: Yeah. So I think a lot of that hinges on how the virus progresses but in my opinion yeah, I do think it was an overreaction today. When we're down five-plus percent, we've rebounded a little bit off the lows here, but I think, again I think the market is really in a place where this level of uncertainty is coming at a time of year when there's not a level of risk appetite. So the market is prone to overreact.

And then secondly, I'd say we get in these situations in commodity markets where all the information is skewed one way. A month ago we were all bulled up, everyone was talking about lack of spare capacity, lack of inventories, demand, structural deficits, and now, all we're talking about is this kind of fallout of demand and where the bottom will be.

And I think I look at the other things happening in the background, the supply scenario is actually not-- is looking kind of bullish, you have you know, force majeure in Libya, you have a low uptake of the SPR, you have OPEC Plus potentially meeting and maybe putting a stop to their production increases, and you have Iranian talks that aren't going particularly well. So I think when everyone starts just focusing through the lens of negativity it's time to kind of think about where are there opportunities and this definitely feels like an overreaction.

ADAM SHAPIRO: Rebecca, a lot of us who don't have your expertise, are looking at this price right now, at least, WTI, thinking oh, opportunity, and yet, you talk about the volatility issue. So for those investors, those of us who might foolishly be thinking today is the opportunity, what would bring stability to the market so that we could then make a better decision about whether to jump in?

REBECCA BABIN: That's a great question. And I think the information we need is going to be based around hospitalizations related to the virus. How effective the vaccines are, and lockdown restrictions, and a more succinct response globally on what lockdowns look like over a period of time.

Your previous guest just mentioned the uncertainty around schools, right? I feel that uncertainty around work from home. I think when we get a little more clarity around that, you'll be able to then have a lot more confidence on putting on that bullish bet.

EMILY MCCORMICK: Well, and to that point, when investors think about what may be the bigger headline drivers of oil prices in the beginning of 2022, do you think it's going to be these demand-related concerns or are there still supply-related concerns and production news that investors should be keeping an eye on here as a potential catalyst?

REBECCA BABIN: So I think in the short term, it's going to be all about demand. Because I think that's where the risk is and that's what's in the headlines and that's where a lot of uncertainty is. I think once we move through that it's going to become more about supply, particularly how does OPEC Plus respond to these changes in demand profiles, right? They've been very quick to respond when needed in the marketplace, even throughout the beginning of the pandemic of last year. So I think that will become the secondary thing that we focus on after we get a sense of how demand is going to shake out.

ADAM SHAPIRO: Really good to get your insight. Rebecca Babin, CIBC Private Wealth US senior energy trader. All the best to you and your family as we approach the holiday weekend.

