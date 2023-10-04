Energy stocks: Analyst shares top picks amid volatile oil prices

Oil prices have slumped back below $90 per barrel following the news that OPEC+ will continue with its production cut plans. Could the Fed's interest rate strategy be an overhanging factor on the energy sector? Truist Managing Director for Energy Research Neal Dingmann shares some of his top energy stock picks, including ConocoPhillips (COP) and Diamondback Energy (FANG).

"Number one, I look for the best investors, one that's not going to get me into any trouble operationally," Dingmann says. "Number two, those same best operators have some of the lowest costs... in some cases well below even $35 break-evens."

