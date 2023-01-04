Energy stocks led 2022 in sector gains but are falling in start to 2023

Reuters

The first Fed meeting minutes release of the year is due later, along with manufacturing data and job openings numbers - a fairly chunky package of risk events to wake investors up from any post-Christmas or New Year's Day torpor. Federal Reserve rate hikes were one of, if not the major factor that drove markets last year, and Wednesday's package of releases will set the tone for early 2023. The minutes are of the Fed's December meeting, at which the central bank raised rates by 50 basis points and chair Jerome Powell tried to deliver a hawkish message but U.S. Treasury yields finished the day slightly lower.