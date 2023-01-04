Energy stocks led 2022 in sector gains but are falling in start to 2023
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how energy stocks are performing two days into 2023.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how energy stocks are performing two days into 2023.
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses the latest data on the housing market and Manhattan home prices.
The first Fed meeting minutes release of the year is due later, along with manufacturing data and job openings numbers - a fairly chunky package of risk events to wake investors up from any post-Christmas or New Year's Day torpor. Federal Reserve rate hikes were one of, if not the major factor that drove markets last year, and Wednesday's package of releases will set the tone for early 2023. The minutes are of the Fed's December meeting, at which the central bank raised rates by 50 basis points and chair Jerome Powell tried to deliver a hawkish message but U.S. Treasury yields finished the day slightly lower.
Apart from Eni (E) and Chevron (CVX), Petrobras (PBR) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.
The cruise line, and its rival Royal Caribbean, has been selling cruises at a major discount to land vacations (book now if you want to take advantage).
If you are a Canadian living and working in the U.S., then you should not contribute to an RRSP because your income is not from a Canadian source.
Shares of cruise operators gained in afternoon trading, outpacing [a broader rise](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-01-04-2023-11672832360) across the three major indices. Shares of Carnival rose 9%. Royal Caribbean Group stock rose 7% while shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings floated almost 5% higher. The gains came after Carnival said it would raise a couple of prices for customers of its namesake cruise line. Investors are closely watching the cruise lines' e
The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.
It's the second trading day of the new year, and with the Nasdaq Composite index rising more than 1% in early afternoon trading, it looks like things are off to a good start for tech stocks. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) however, is missing out on the rally. Bright and early Wednesday morning, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Microsoft stock from buy to neutral -- and cut the bank's price target on the tech company by 17% for good measure, says StreetInsider.com.
Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tried to bounce back on Wednesday morning, seeking to recover losses from the first trading day of 2023. As of shortly after the opening bell, the Nasdaq had moved up by more than half a percent. Individual stocks within the Nasdaq have seen huge swings, and even the largest companies haven't been immune from big ups and downs.
The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi discusses a UBS analyst’s decision to downgrade Microsoft stock to Neutral.
S&P Global Ratings Senior Director and Sector Lead for Autos, Business, and Technology Services Nishit Madlani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla’s credit grade, the EV maker’s ability to hit production targets, and the outlook for the stock.
VERA posts positive top-line data from the phase IIb ORIGIN study evaluating atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.
Tellurian Inc. (TELL) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Dividends can be an underrated source of income for investors. With so much volatility in the stock market right now, it can be comforting to invest in companies that'll reward you in dividends regardless of how their stock prices perform. Here are three great dividend stocks you can buy right now for less than $50.
Chinese stocks jumped today after Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's new capital plan for its consumer finance unit.
The Russian forces most often launch Iranian-made kamikaze drones at night along the Dnipro riverbed, because this way, it is harder to detect the UAVs with radar. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on the air of Ukrainian Radio Details: When asked why the air defence does not shoot down UAVs moving along the Dnipro River, the Air Force spokesman noted: Quote: "Because they become less visible on radar the closer they press to the ground.
Rivian stock had recently dropped to an all-time low price, so reduced investor expectations for fourth-quarter and full-year deliveries were already built in. At that valuation, the investment thesis relies on strong and continued growth in production volume.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss the rise in shares of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks following ANT Group’s finance approval.