Entrust Global Group acquires major trading card supplier
Kevin Isaacson, the Southern Hobby CEO & Entrust COO, tells Yahoo Finance why Entrust sought out Southern Hobby and what Entrust plans for the trading card supplier.
Kevin Isaacson, the Southern Hobby CEO & Entrust COO, tells Yahoo Finance why Entrust sought out Southern Hobby and what Entrust plans for the trading card supplier.
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sliding 6.7% lower as of 11:14 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after the Australian newspaper The Guardian reported major delays with Australia's supply deal for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Novavax signed an agreement in January 2021 to supply 51 million doses of its COVID vaccine to Australia.
The search giant continued to outperform, as the recovery bolstered its ad revenue.
Apple beat analyst expectations for its Q3 earnings thanks to the performance of its iPhone 12.
This earnings season isn't shaping up to be a merry one for coronavirus stock Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) following the release of its latest earnings after the market close Tuesday. For its second quarter, Teladoc managed to grow its top line by 109% to $503 million, fueled by 138% growth in the company's access fees (which accounted for 86% of total revenue). More than a little of this was due to expenses related to the large-scale acquisition of healthcare sector peer Livongo Health.
Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.
As talk of potential legislation to legalize cannabis in the U.S. continues, stocks of many Canadian growers have been volatile. In just the past month, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are down 30%, 20%, and 18%, respectively. Tilray CEO Irwin Simon did give an interview yesterday in which he discussed the future of the company and explained its position in preparation for potential U.S. legalization.
In this updated daily bar chart of JD, below, we can see that our advice on not being in a rush to buy was either luck or skill. JD has been hit with selling in recent days and is close to making a new low as the potential support in May is breaking. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a downtrend since November and tells us that sellers of JD have been more aggressive for several months now.
Microsoft beat analyst expectations for its Q4 earnings, thanks to strength from its cloud and productivity segments.
Peter Hanks, an anlyst at DailyFX, analyzes what Microsoft's earnings beat means for the future of the stock.
Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) were tumbling 7.7% in midday trading Tuesday as allegations of a hostile work environment embroil the video game company. Work on updates to the massively popular World of Warcraft franchise was also reportedly put on hold as the company responds to a lawsuit over the charges of misconduct. Activision was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over a reported "pervasive frat boy workplace culture" that led to charges of harassment and unequal pay.
Jon Rahm tested positive for Covid again—after getting vaccinated. Here’s what that could mean for the rest of us.
Microsoft's revenue rose 21% in its latest quarter, which was more than analysts expected. Investors were hoping for an even bigger beat.
Record revenue and cash flows, a stronger balance sheet, solid outlook -- what else do you want from UPS?
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday topped analyst expectations for the second quarter. AMD stock rose in extended trading. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted 63 cents a share on sales of $3.
Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson on today's big market debut, and what's next the EV maker.
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Sea owns Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, while Coupang owns the largest online marketplace in South Korea. The market has been much kinder to Sea than Coupang.
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced two new offerings with the launch of Tweed Quickies and Ace Valley Pinners. These products showcase the continued evolution of Canopy Growth's pre-roll portfolio in line with consumer preference – providing Canadians with smaller joints in larger pack sizes of 8 or 10. In time for summer socializing, this is the perfect w
Visa Inc. beat estimates as it continued to see a bounce-back in face-to-face spending amid the economic recovery while e-commerce transactions driven by the pandemic remained strong, the company said Tuesday.
See: We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do? Before you get discouraged or angry, know that there are many, many variables that go into determining if one will be secure in retirement. It’s also important to note that anything can change, and even people who have amassed a million dollars or more for retirement could find themselves in a predicament that forces them to go back to work or adjust their spending.
Tilray CEO Irwin Simon talks with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman on the integration of Tilray and Aphria thus far, and his vision for the company and cannabis industry heading into a post-pandemic world.