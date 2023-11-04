New ETF bets on 'recession kings'

A new ETF aims to bring some princely returns to investors' portfolios. The Roundhill Investments Dividend Monarchs ETF invests in "companies that are truly battle-tested... that have been able to reward shareholders by increasing their dividends over the past 50 years every single year," according to Roundhill Investments Chief Strategy Officer Dave Mazza. The ETF includes holdings such as Leggett & Platt (LEG), 3M (MMM), and Target (TGT). Watch the video above to learn more about the stocks Mazza calls "recession kings."

AKIKO FUJITA: And in light of the recent market turbulence, our next guest says there are more than 30 companies that have been able to consistently raise their dividends over the last 50 years, leaving our guests believing that these names may be recession kings. And the firm is out with a new ETF Roundhill Dividend Monarchs ETF to underscore that point.

Let's bring in Roundhill Investments chief strategy officer Dave Mazza to discuss. Dave, you've got our viewers listening now. Recession kings. Who are we talking about?

DAVE MAZZA: Yeah, we're talking about companies that are truly battle tested. So the Dividend Monarchs ETF, which we launched yesterday, the ticker is KNGS, and it's named that for a reason. These are companies that have been able to reward shareholders by increasing their dividends over the past 50 years every single year. So these companies have been through wars, they've most recently worked through a pandemic, financial crises, bubbles bursting, what have you, and all along, these names have been able to increase their dividends.

So it results in 36 companies. These are all high quality names, high return on equity, strong cash flow so that they can support that dividend, and at a time of crisis and stress, those are the type of names that tend to hold up much better than the high flying growth stocks, which have been rewarded most recently.

BRAD SMITH: And so when you think about how this would do if we didn't see a recession, then that's, I guess, the other side and the other kind of consideration that you have to weigh. So what is the likelihood of a recession that you're estimating at this point in time, so much so that it would make sense to kind of basket these names together?

DAVE MAZZA: Yeah, no, I think that's-- no, that's a good point, right? So when we think about names that tend to be more conservative, if we look at the variability of their earnings, meaning if one quarter are they doing $5 per share and the next $1, these companies are consistent. They've been through it all.

And so in times of stress, in a recession, the kings are companies, the monarchs are companies that have stable demand. So Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, 3M. These are some of the names you're going to see in the portfolio.

But what's interesting is, yeah, in a market that is just focused on growth, and they'll-- names like this would underperform. But if we take a step back and say, what makes sense for the long run? What makes sense for my portfolio as a core holding? Names like this can be incredibly beneficial, because you lose more-- you tend to lose more than the market in a down market. So over the long run, that compounding can be particularly powerful for investors.

When I think about forecasting recession, everyone was wrong this year, right? Every economist thought a recession was coming. What's interesting here is that maybe we're finally starting to see it in the jobs number coming out this morning, we know we've been in a bit of a stagflationary environment where growth has been there, but it has not been widespread. I believe we've actually been in an environment of a rolling recession, and the next leg may come for the consumer next year. That's probably when we'll officially see that recession dated by agencies.

But what's interesting is even without that, I think investors are beginning to realize that gains have come from just really seven stocks this year, and a handful of companies have driven the market higher. Without those magnificent seven, actually, the markets would be down. And so looking ahead, investors, I think we're hearing from them, are looking for opportunities for them to take a step back, have more safety in their portfolio, more consistency, like you can find with the dividend monarchs.