ETFs to watch amid ‘stagflation’ concerns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research for ETF Trends, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss ETFs to watch for investors concerned over stagflation and ETF investment opportunities in the retail and crypto space.