Ethiopia's PM says Africa is becoming a powerhouse

STORY: Africa is realizing its potential and becoming an economic, political and social powerhouse, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Wednesday (October 18).

Abiy Ahmed was speaking at the Belt and Road Initiative Summit in Beijing, where he said the formerly sidelined continent was harnessing its demographic dividend and natural resources.

He added that Africa has particularly suffered the consequences of the climate crisis and conflicts in other parts of the world, and that "we cannot be idle observers in forums that affect common wellbeing."

Representatives from more than 130 countries, largely in the Global South, are attending the summit.

Opening the ceremony, China's Xi Jinping lauded the BRI project, which was launched ten years ago with a vision of building global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe.

He also pushed against Western efforts to reduce dependence on the Chinese economy.

“A better world leads to a better China, and a better China contributes to a better world. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China's doors of openness to the outside world are opening wider."

Western leaders insist that their goal is to "de-risk" not "decouple" from China.

They argue that they want to diversify supply chains that have become overly dependent on the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts say Western skepticism over Xi's plans stems from suspicions over the way it would extend Chinese influence.

They've also alleged that China's infrastructure lending has saddled some poorer countries with loans they can't repay.

China has at times bristled at criticism of its initiative, saying it carries anti-Chinese prejudice.