Etsy, Charles Schwab, Toast: Trending Tickers

Etsy (ETSY) stock declined after Goldman Sachs downgraded it from “Buy” to “Neutral."

Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW) came under pressure after Citi downgraded it from “Buy” to “Neutral” ahead of the brokerage’s quarterly results next week, tempering expectations.

Lastly, Toast (TOST) received an upgrade from “Neutral” to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs analysts, expressing optimism about the restaurant software provider’s ability to gain market share in 2024.

Video Transcript

BRAD SMITH: Let's take a look at how things are shaping up. Stocks-- moving higher this morning, as investors eagerly await a decision from the SEC on potential spot Bitcoin ETFs, as well as fresh inflation data. That's coming tomorrow, Thursday.

SEANA SMITH: And taking a look at some of those individual names, Goldman Sachs took their craft scissors to Etsy stock, downgrading the e-commerce company to neutral. That was down from buy. Analysts there are saying that current Wall Street estimates fully captured the company's growth potential for the year ahead. This coming-- just a month after Etsy cut about 11% of its staff in an effort here to reduce costs.

BRAD SMITH: And Schwab shares also falling today on analysts' commentary. Citi analyst Christopher Allen cutting his rating down to neutral from buy, saying that the risk-reward is more balanced after the stock's recent surge. Now this comes as the firm is set to release its quarterly results next week, along with other smaller banks.

SEANA SMITH: And Toast getting a warm reception from investors this morning, following an upgrade from Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral. Now the analysts saying that they expect the restaurant tech company to gain market share, saying that the market isn't accounting for better profitability trends, as we look ahead to the rest of 2024.