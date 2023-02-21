Etsy is ‘very proactive’ in monitoring, removing counterfeit items: Analyst

Reuters
AT&T Inc, the second-biggest U.S. wireless carrier, is exploring a sale of its cybersecurity division, potentially undoing an acquisition it completed five years ago, according to people familiar with the matter. The sale of the cybersecurity business would add to a string of divestments AT&T has turned to in order to pay down debt following its $108.7 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc in 2018, a deal it has since also unwound. In the last two years, AT&T sold a 30% stake in its pay TV unit DirecTV to private equity firm TPG for $1.8 billion, and received $40.4 billion in cash by spinning off and merging its Warner Media business with Discovery Communications to form Warner Bros Discovery Inc.