EU’s MiCA Inches Toward Law With Finance Ministers’ Sign-Off

CoinDesk

Landmark new crypto rules were signed off on Tuesday by finance ministers of the European Union (EU). The EU’s Council, which represents 27 member states, unanimously approved the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA), making the bloc set to be the first major jurisdiction in the world with a crypto licensing regime. Clifford Chance LLP senior associate Laura Douglas discusses MiCA and its potential impact on the global crypto industry.