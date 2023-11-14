Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises

STORY: The euro zone economy slightly contracted in the third quarter.

That's what official European Union statistics showed on Tuesday (November 14).

It said gross domestic product in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the July to September period.

The result heightened expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turned out to be equally weak.

Last week, the European Central Bank said the euro zone would likely slightly contract in the fourth quarter, or at best stagnate.

The view came about after business activity data for October showed more weakening of demand in the dominant services industry.

EU data showed 0.1% quarterly economic growth in France, with 0.3% in Spain.

It failed to offset contractions elsewhere, including a 0.1% drop in European powerhouse Germany.

But, even though the euro zone economy weakened, employment still rose 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the same period.

German investor morale also improved more than expected in November.

The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index rose 9.8 points from -1.1 points in October, and entering positive territory for the first time since April.

The number beat analyst forecasts, and showed those polled expect Germany's economic situation to improve over the coming six months.