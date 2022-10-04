What EU's USB-C mandate may mean for Apple
Tech editor Dan Howley details how European legislation on universal charging formats for personal devices may affect Apple.
Tech editor Dan Howley details how European legislation on universal charging formats for personal devices may affect Apple.
That's $10 less than we saw last Black Friday.
Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at recent data for its upcoming A750 and A770 graphics cards. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also releasing new graphics cards, but Intel is trying to play a very niche market, and it might be a smart move.
Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the EU's vote on mandating a common charging port plus how the Supreme Court's case on Section 230 could affect internet companies.
Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan lowered his already below-consensus estimates, and cut the price target. He still has an Outperform rating on shares because of strong cloud outlook.
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.
Charlotte-based Brightspeed, a broadband and telecommunications provider, announced yesterday it has officially launched operations as a new company. That follows its close on a $7.5 billion deal for acquiring network assets in 20 states from Lumen Technologies’ incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) business.
Apple seeks employees with creativity, curiosity, expertise, and the ability to collaborate, with Mr Cook saying it’s a ‘very good formula’ for the company
Shares of technology companies from chip makers to FAANGs slumped for a third quarter at the end of September, as softer revenue, profit warnings and fading CEO confidence added to the doom. The backdrop is a widely expected economic recession next year, caused, in part, by aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate increases to squash inflation.
EU agrees all mobile phones and tablets must have a common USB-C charger in blow to Apple
Both the Nest Doorbell and Nest Wi-Fi Pro are aiming to pack a ton of value with a bevy of features.
Two years ago the European Commission outlined plans to force all tech companies to use a single charging port. Two years from now Apple AAPL will have to acquiesce to those plans after the regulatory commission passed new rules.
Partners of the iPhone maker seek to stay nearby as the pandemic has made travel to China difficult.
Tower REITs like American Tower (AMT), SBA Communications (SBAC) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) are set to gain from portfolio expansion efforts amid an increase in tower leasing demand.
BofA Global Research's Wamsi Mohan says that consumer spending in Apple's own install base is weakening.
Dell Technologies (DELL) is riding on an expanding partner base despite facing a challenging demand environment.
One such excellent company is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Businesses are digitizing their operations and shifting them to the cloud, boosting demand for the tech titan's productivity software and cloud computing services. At the same time, billions of people around the world are turning to digital forms of entertainment, fueling the growth of Microsoft's popular Xbox gaming console and streaming offerings.
Tesla robots have taken center stage, but the real value could be for the EV maker's autopilot software, one analyst argues.
(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. sold its first-ever bond backed by customers’ phone loans, a move that helps diversify its funding sources as the company digests its 2020 purchase of rival Sprint Corp.The telecommunications giant on Tuesday priced its sale of $842 million of asset-backed securities. It issued $750 million to investors at a spread of 90 basis points above the US Treasury interpolated-curve, while the remainder was not offered. With the bond sale, the wireless network operator is
A woman took to TikTok to warn others after she found an Apple AirTag attached to her car.
Accelerated digital transformation and a sustained focus on acquisitions and partnerships help Salesforce (CRM) enhance product offerings and expand globally.