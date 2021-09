Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. won’t bail out failed companies, and the government expects to see some businesses go bankrupt in the coming weeks, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned, as gas prices marked new records.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-