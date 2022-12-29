Here’s everything Biden and the Democrats did in 2022

MarketWatch

The new year is a great time to refresh and often an inspiring time to find ways to improve a situation—why not start with a small but meaningful boost to your retirement savings? Retirement Tip of the Week: Start the new year by increasing your 401(k) contributions by 1 percentage point, which might seem inadequate but will be a great way to bolster your retirement account. If you already have your contributions automatically deposited into your 401(k) from your salary, ask your company to bump up the contribution by 1 percentage point.