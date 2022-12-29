Here’s everything Biden and the Democrats did in 2022
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the three most important political developments of 2022 and whether Biden can outperform in 2023.
Notable business headlines include ExxonMobil taking legal action against the EU to block energy windfall tax, GE Healthcare joining the S&P 500 on January 4, 2023, and Twitter user outages continuing.
(Bloomberg) -- The investing strategy known as ESG is under attack, and virtually no one expects the backlash to die down.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormMore than a dozen Republican state attorneys g
President Biden on Tuesday said that while the end to the Title 42 border policy is “overdue,” for now it has to be enforced, after the Supreme Court ordered that it must remain in place. In a 5-4 vote, the high court earlier on Tuesday reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled…
As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?
A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."
The new year is a great time to refresh and often an inspiring time to find ways to improve a situation—why not start with a small but meaningful boost to your retirement savings? Retirement Tip of the Week: Start the new year by increasing your 401(k) contributions by 1 percentage point, which might seem inadequate but will be a great way to bolster your retirement account. If you already have your contributions automatically deposited into your 401(k) from your salary, ask your company to bump up the contribution by 1 percentage point.
We asked the Yahoo Finance community to tell us what might happen in 2023. You told us to watch 3-D printed houses, shipping stocks, used-car prices—and the metaverse.
STORY: Medical workers in Wuhan and Yichang were attending to filled intensive care units with patients requiring oxygen masks and lung scans as hospitals were forced to extend their capacity, according to CCTV.Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China reversed course this month towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed.China officially reported one new COVID death for Wednesday (December 28), down from three on Tuesday (December 27), but foreign governments and many epidemiologists believe the numbers are much higher, and that more than 1 million people may die next year.
My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
For aspiring real estate investors, college towns present a unique opportunity. A new crop of potential renters arrives every year as the old ones graduate. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette...
Community notices for 12/29
A kid at Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl press conference wore a ‘Harbaugh is my hero’ shirt. Donovan Edwards called on him. The kid met Harbaugh and the Wolverines.| Brad Galli has more on the Fiesta Bowl
A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico's northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a judge in November ordered in that a public health rule known as Title 42 end Dec. 21. Cristian Alexis Alvarez, 26, said returning to Honduras with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter wasn’t an option after suffering through two kidnappings, hunger and sleeping in the streets on a four-month journey to Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.
(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is suing the European Union in a push to eliminate a new windfall tax against oil groups, arguing the bloc does not have legal authority to impose the levy.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve
Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, court records on Wednesday showed. Kaplan was assigned to the case on Tuesday, after the original judge recused herself because her husband's law firm had advised FTX before its collapse.
Republicans will try to bury the Jan. 6 report. It should be required reading for all Americans.
CEO Larry Fink and President Volodymyr Zelensky to focus on coordinating investment on the 'most relevant and impactful' sectors ahead of 2023 visit
A measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio has sickened over 80 children and hospitalized dozens. The majority of these cases have involved unvaccinated children who were nonetheless eligible for vaccination. It is not yet clear how long the outbreak will continue, with the most recent case having been detected just last week.
Best Buy's (BBY) stock may be slightly outperforming the S&P 500 in December, but that doesn't mean it's sitting on bang-up holiday quarter financials amid a more cautious consumer-spending backdrop.
More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.