TipRanks

There’s no one way of achieving success in the stock market and different strategies can be used to attain the basic goal: seeing big returns on an investment. Talking of big returns achieved via divergent styles, then we can look at the techniques used by legendary investors such as Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin. Both have had huge success but adhere to different tactics. Buffett made his reputation by favoring value investing, seeking out equities underappreciated at the time and then watchin