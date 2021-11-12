Executives gear up for inflation, price hike anticipations

Motley Fool

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has usually played second fiddle to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the market for discrete graphics cards, but it looks like it could gain an upper hand over its bigger rival in this lucrative space one day. Nvidia controlled 83% of the discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) market in the second quarter of 2021, increasing its dominance to the detriment of AMD, which held the rest of the market.