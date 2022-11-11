Executives weigh in on skyrocketing coffee prices amid inflation

Motley Fool

With rising demand for advanced computing hardware and renewable energy solutions, many investors have hope for the rare-earth elements (REEs) niche of the mining industry. Fortunately, just a trace amount of a REE like cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, or terbium can go a long way in the manufacture of all sorts of items from batteries to medical equipment. Most REE production takes place in China, so many investors looking for a U.S.-based company have landed on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) as a top way to invest in this space.