Executives weigh in on skyrocketing coffee prices amid inflation
Yahoo Finance spoke with several executives in the coffee industry to hear their take on how inflation has impacted prices.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -31.25% and 8.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]
"FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.
Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.
There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.
Yahoo Finance Live examines the chip space after Taiwan Semiconductors experiences a boost in sales.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022"). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.
Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will pit the world's richest person against one of the electric carmaker's smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.
DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) hoped the mobile sports betting initiative would become law in November. The results highlighted in the video indicate DraftKings stock investors will not be pleased. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been active when it comes to mergers and acquisitions over the past few years. This month, it announced it would be acquiring Zenabis, a cannabis company that filed for creditor protection earlier this year and was previously part of Hexo. While financial terms were not disclosed, it's likely that SNDL got a deal for the struggling company's assets.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has had a transformative past 10 months. With that said, let's see what the future may hold for Axsome Therapeutics. In August, Axsome Therapeutics earned approval for Auvelity, a treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).
Economic uncertainty in 2022 triggered a gut-wrenching downturn in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down 17.8% from its previous high, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 31.2%. For instance, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have seen their share prices plunge 78.5% and 54%, respectively, leaving both stocks trading near 52-week lows.
While Unity Stock faces numerous headwinds, the company continues to expand its growth opportunities.
With rising demand for advanced computing hardware and renewable energy solutions, many investors have hope for the rare-earth elements (REEs) niche of the mining industry. Fortunately, just a trace amount of a REE like cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, or terbium can go a long way in the manufacture of all sorts of items from batteries to medical equipment. Most REE production takes place in China, so many investors looking for a U.S.-based company have landed on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) as a top way to invest in this space.
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.
After a nearly 12% pop yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are on the rise again Friday morning. Overnight the Hong Kong-listed shares for the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker soared 20%, and its American depositary shares are keeping the rally going, up 9.5% as of 10:42 a.m. ET. Yesterday's rally came after the company reported its third-quarter results and gave investors an optimistic prediction for vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter.
A critical Social Security fund is projected to run out by 2034 — but that could happen even sooner.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how crypto markets are faring following reports that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has filed for bankruptcy