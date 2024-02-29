Expect first Fed rate cut in June, economist explains

The core Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE) index, which removes food and energy from the inflation equation, increased 2.8% in the month of January, marking the lowest annual increase since March of 2021. It has been said by many that this index is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of interest. Will this finally be enough for the Fed to cut interest rates?

RSM US Economist Tuan Nguyen joins the Live show to discuss why he believes the US is inching closer to the finish line for the Fed's target inflation.

In terms of rate cuts, Nguyen says: "We think that there's quite a good chance that we might actually get to 2% by mid-year for the overall inflation, PCE inflation, and for core PCE inflation we might settle around 2.5%, all because of that cooldown in housing inflation. So that really continues to reaffirm our forecast that we made last December that we might expect the first rate cut around June this year."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino