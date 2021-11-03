U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,660.57
    +29.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,157.58
    +104.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,811.58
    +161.98 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,404.28
    +42.42 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -3.80 (-4.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    -19.30 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9320
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,923.06
    -75.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.83
    +26.30 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Explaining COP26’s $100 billion pledge

Climate Change Conference: Breaking down the $100 billion pledge at the UN’s COP26 meeting.

  • Why Tilray Led Canadian Cannabis Stocks Higher Today

    Canadian cannabis stocks surged on Wednesday, the day election results were announced in the United States. Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) all jumped between 5% and 8.5% early in Wednesday's session as investors saw new results from U.S. voter referendums on marijuana legalization. Tilray was up 4.5%.

  • Here’s How Much Money You Could Get From Biden’s $1.85 Trillion Spending Bill

    The framework for the $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and federal assistance for millions of Americans. Let’s break down how much you could get and save from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. … Continue reading → The post Here’s How Much Money You Could Get From Biden’s $1.85 Trillion Spending Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Federal Reserve to begin slowing its pace of asset purchases this month

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would start slowing its pace of asset purchases, the first step in paring back its COVID-era easy money policies.

  • Powell Says Fed Patient on Hikes, Can Act on Inflation if Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials can be patient on raising interest rates -- after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases -- but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism Coll

  • The IRS is paying out a new batch of surprise tax refunds — can you expect one?

    If you qualify, you'll receive a direct deposit or paper check automatically.

  • Murphy Leads in N.J.; Trump’s Endorsements Win: Election Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a slight lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli as votes are still being counted, particularly among mail-in ballots.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Polic

  • N.J. Governor Inches Ahead as Late-Arriving Votes Trickle In

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a slight lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in his bid for a second term, as slow-in-coming ballots continue to be counted long after the polls closed.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideResults

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 275,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department is set to release its jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

    Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Moscow is not weaponizing its energy resources, EU members seem to disagree.

  • With no fourth stimulus check, these COVID programs are still passing out aid

    The Biden administration has pandemic relief for the taking — and you might qualify.

  • Congresswoman wants crackdown on imported steel of a type produced by Cleveland-Cliffs

    Monday’s letter from Kaptur urges the Biden Administration to “immediately address this critical transformer supply chain vulnerability.”

  • Packers Star Rodgers Is Positive; WHO Clears Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization granted emergency authorization to a vaccine co-developed by India’s medical-research agency and local manufacturer Bharat Biotech International Ltd., adding another tool in the fight against Covid-19. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gamin

  • Amgen CEO says U.S. Medicare out-of-pocket cap will improve access

    A proposed cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients would improve patient access, but allowing the U.S. government health plan for seniors to negotiate prices could limit innovation, Amgen Inc Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in an interview. The latest legislation proposed by congressional Democrats and the Biden administration would give the federal government the ability for the first time to negotiate prices for a limited number of drugs paid for by Medicare. Conventional prescription drugs would be protected from negotiation for the first nine years after they are launched, while biologic drugs, which are made from living cells, would be protected for 12 years.

  • October private payrolls rose by 571,000, topping expectations: ADP

    ADP released its monthly report on private payrolls Wednesday morning.

  • Treasury Unveils First Cut in Long-Term Debt Sales Since ‘16

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury announced the first reduction in its quarterly sale of longer-term debt in more than five years on Wednesday, reflecting diminishing borrowing needs as the wave of pandemic-relief spending ebbs.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism Col

  • Biden’s $80 billion proposal to fund IRS is ‘dramatically in excess of what the IRS needs,’ says former acting commissioner under Trump

    The comment comes as a pivotal Democrat said he would not back a bill to strengthen the social safety until he knew about its economic impact

  • Germany’s $400 Billion Pension Fund Eyes Capital Markets Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s future government plans to let the country’s pension system invest in the capital markets for the first time in what would be a small revolution in how Europe’s largest economy manages money for its growing ranks of retirees. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, G

  • Rising Inflation Amid Tapering Scenario, Gold Bugs Remain Calm

    The yellow metal has been limited in its downside potential by recent global inflation concerns, however, and this has spurred buying interest in gold

  • Fed Dials Back Bond Purchases, Plots End to Stimulus by June

    The central bank approved plans to begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus program this month and end it by June, a key step toward withdrawing pandemic-driven economic support amid a recent inflation surge.

  • Fed to begin slowing asset purchases this month

    Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist and Tom Graff, Head of Fixed Income & Portfolio Manager at Brown Advisory, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed following the latest FOMC meeting.