Explaining COP26’s $100 billion pledge

Reuters

A proposed cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients would improve patient access, but allowing the U.S. government health plan for seniors to negotiate prices could limit innovation, Amgen Inc Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in an interview. The latest legislation proposed by congressional Democrats and the Biden administration would give the federal government the ability for the first time to negotiate prices for a limited number of drugs paid for by Medicare. Conventional prescription drugs would be protected from negotiation for the first nine years after they are launched, while biologic drugs, which are made from living cells, would be protected for 12 years.