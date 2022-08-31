Express reports mixed earnings, inventory challenges
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Express.
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]
These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.
There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ( "Company") announced today that it has commenced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors, the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of new secured notes, comprised of (i) up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum First Lien Notes Amount") of
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after the company announces plans to issue stock, fire staff, and close stores as it struggles for survival.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Snap stock under pressure after a report hinted that the company could cut 20% of its workforce and news that two executives at the company have been poached by Netflix.
Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for
Broadcom has been on a jaw-dropping earnings streak; the company hasn't reported quarterly EPS under the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate dating all the way back to 2012.
With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.
Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co
The consensus price target hints at a 43% upside potential for Paypal (PYPL). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.
The train wreck that is Snap's 2022 continues to roll on.
Express (EXPR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.11% and 3.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
On August 30, 2022, Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder of The Lion Electric Company ("Lion") (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV), acquired 50,000 common shares of Lion.
Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).
Recode Media's Peter Kafka joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's plan to cut $3 billion in costs and what that entails for the HBO parent company.